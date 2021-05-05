The Price of Fortitude

Darlene Jordan Pfaff, former Wawa resident has made quite the name for herself as a talented artist that works primarily in pencil, but has also begun work in acrylics. Her work is well known and she has done many commissions in Wawa. In Southern Ontario, Darlene has entered many competitions as her skills have increased, in fact, one of her drawings “Exposed“; a beautiful portrait of a tree with an exposed root system was published in Strokes of Genius 7: Depth, Dimension and Space.
Today though, Darlene is asking for the support of her fans. She has entered the #FacesofCanadianHealthcare art contest. Twenty five years ago, HealthPRO was created. This amalgamation of two Ontario-based predecessor organizations—Carecor and HPP (Hospital Purchasing Program) became a national organization which today includes over 1,300 healthcare facilities. HealthPro uses this organization to leverage better products and ensures supply chain integrity for its’ members saving monies that can be directed to frontline patient care. To celebrate their 25th anniversary – HealthPro has launched an art contest, #FacesofCanadianHealthcare with the prize of $25,000 (and a small purse of $3,000 to the artist) going to the artist’s choice of health care facility.
