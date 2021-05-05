The Price of Fortitude

Darlene Jordan Pfaff, former Wawa resident has made quite the name for herself as a talented artist that works primarily in pencil, but has also begun work in acrylics. Her work is well known and she has done many commissions in Wawa. In Southern Ontario, Darlene has entered many competitions as her skills have increased, in fact, one of her drawings “Exposed“; a beautiful portrait of a tree with an exposed root system was published in Strokes of Genius 7: Depth, Dimension and Space.

Today though, Darlene is asking for the support of her fans. She has entered the #FacesofCanadianHealthcare art contest. Twenty five years ago, HealthPRO was created. This amalgamation of two Ontario-based predecessor organizations—Carecor and HPP (Hospital Purchasing Program) became a national organization which today includes over 1,300 healthcare facilities. HealthPro uses this organization to leverage better products and ensures supply chain integrity for its’ members saving monies that can be directed to frontline patient care. To celebrate their 25th anniversary – HealthPro has launched an art contest, #FacesofCanadianHealthcare with the prize of $25,000 (and a small purse of $3,000 to the artist) going to the artist’s choice of health care facility.

Darlene explained, “ I’ve entered this contest with a drawing of my dear friend. The winning artist gets to choose a healthcare facility to donate $25,000!” Darlene has designated LHSC to receive the $25,000 monetary donation prize if she wins, but is competing against 54 other artists. LHSC or London Health Sciences Centre is a hospital network in London, and is collectively one of Canada’s largest acute-care teaching hospitals.

Darlene continued, “To win, my drawing needs to have the most votes. So please if you could take a minute to vote for mine (once per day if you’re so inclined), I would appreciate it so very much. Hospitals and health facilities and its front-line workers all over Ontario are stressed in all aspects because of Covid. It would be so nice to help relieve it just a little, in some capacity, with that donation.”

Voting ends on May 17, 2021; with the top three finalists notified on June 16, 2021, and the winner will be announced at HealthPRO’s Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2021.

At the time of this article, “The Price of Fortitude” is in the top three – Let’s keep it there! You can vote daily at the voting link below.

Vote here