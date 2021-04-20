Staffing Changes at Township of White River

Mayor and Council of the Township of White River would like to announce some staffing changes at the Municipality.

Tina Forsyth has announced her resignation from the position of CAO at the Municipality. We would like to thank her for her many years of dedication to the

community of White River and its clubs and committees. Tina gave her heart and soul to the community and she will be missed dearly by all who knew her and worked with her. We wish her well on her future endeavours in Southern Ontario.

In this regard, Mayor and Council have appointed acting CAO, Julie Roy-Ward, as the CAO/Clerk/Treasurer for the Township of White River. Julie brings valuable

knowledge of municipal policies and procedures and has 25 years of administration experience and we are pleased to welcome her to the team.

Chantal Crack, our Deputy Treasurer, will be retiring in September. We would like to thank Chantal for her many years of dedication to the Municipality and the

community. Chantal was a valuable asset to the Municipality and will be greatly missed. We wish her well in her future endeavours.

Mayor and Council recently completed succession planning for the Municipality. We have decided that our internal employees are our most valuable asset so, in

this regard, Kim Morgan has been offered the Deputy Treasurer position which she has accepted. Troy Sauriol has accepted the Financial Assistant position.

Mayor and Council would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience during these transitions.