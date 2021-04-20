Harry McCluskie Municipal Marina closed

The Municipality of Wawa has had to close the Harry McCluskie Municipal Marina in accordance with the Provincial Order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act announced on April 18th.

Algoma Public Health confirmed to Municipal Staff that all marinas are to be closed except for the purpose of:

repairing or servicing boats or other watercraft

placing boats or other watercraft in the water to be secured until the marina is open to the public

services that enable people to access their place or residence or other property, to support government operations or services, or for the transportation of items by commercial barges

This closure affects the Marina docks, facilities, and pavilion.

Alex Patterson, Dirctor of Community Services and Tourism explained that, “The boat launch will remain open for use. All users must follow current Public Health guidelines when using the launch, including maintaining 2m distancing and limiting gatherings to members of your household only. Municipal Staff will continue to provide the community with updates as the situation unfolds.”