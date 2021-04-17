Weather:
Clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|122,708
|289
|42
|1
|247
|4
|Updated: April 16, 2021, 5:15 pm
Total doses administered: 31,652
|Dose
|# of Algoma residents who have received immunization
|% eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+)
|% all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age)
|People partially immunized with first dose only
|26,238
|27.1%
|22.9%
|People fully immunized with first and second dose
|2,707
|2.8%
|2.4%
|Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated):
|28,945
|29.9%
|25.3%
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – April 17 - April 17, 2021
- 1 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#289) - April 16, 2021
- Morning News – April 16 - April 16, 2021