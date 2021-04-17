Breaking News

Morning News – April 17

Weather:

Clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

 

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases (2)		 Active
cases		 Currently

hospitalized

 Resolved
cases (3)		 Deceased
122,708 289 42 1 247 4
Updated: April 16, 2021, 5:15 pm

 

Total doses administered: 31,652

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age)
People partially immunized with first dose only 26,238 27.1% 22.9%
People fully immunized with first and second dose 2,707 2.8% 2.4%
Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 28,945 29.9% 25.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

