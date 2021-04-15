EACOM Timber invests in Elk Lake Sawmill with New Continuous Dry Kiln

EACOM Timber Corporation is pleased to announce an investment of $8.9M to equip its Elk Lake sawmill with a new, state-of-the art continuous dry kiln (CDK). Expected to be fully operational by early fall, the CDK will allow for continuous drying of lumber, reducing production bottlenecks and energy consumption. This will be the second such installation for EACOM, the first having been installed in 2017 at its Timmins sawmill.

“This significant investment in Elk Lake is a testament not only to EACOM’s commitment to technological innovation and being best-in-class, but also to our long-term vision for this region. Built over 50 years ago, this mill has thrived alongside the community thanks to sustainable forestry practices, and now, with this latest addition, we are confident it will be an important partner for many more years to come,” EACOM President and CEO Kevin Edgson.

In addition to being more energy efficient, the new system will eliminate the use of both diesel fuel and propane which are currently being used as part of the energy mix for heating the buildings on-site and two kilns. Going forward, all building heat and the new CDK will be exclusively powered by direct fired natural gas, a much cleaner energy source.

“The pandemic and subsequent demand for our essential products highlighted the need to fast track some of these investments and maximize our production capacity. We are proud that the fiber we harvest sustainably around Elk Lake is turned into homes for families across North America, as well as paper, cardboard, sanitary masks, and is even used in medication,” explains Mr. Edgson.

The Elk Lake sawmill is an economic driver for the town and surrounding area, supporting over 140 workers directly, a further 210 jobs in woodlands operations, and hundreds more via vendors, contractors and transporters. Since 2016, EACOM has invested nearly $100M across its 9 facilities to maintain and upgrade equipment.

About EACOM Timber Corporation

EACOM Timber Corporation is a major Eastern Canadian wood products company. Operations include the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of lumber and wood-based value-added products, and the management of forest resources. EACOM owns seven sawmills, a remanufacturing facility, and an engineered I-joist plant with over 1,200 employees. The Company is committed to investing in strong assets, including healthy forests, advanced technology, and talented people.