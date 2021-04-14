6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#280-#285) in Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Apr 14, 2021 at 20:41
Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 6 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #280
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|April 13, 2021
|Case #281
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 13, 2021
|Case #282
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 14, 2021
|Case #283
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 14, 2021
|Case #284
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 14, 2021
|Case #285
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 14, 2021
