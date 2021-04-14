Breaking News

6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#274 – #279)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 6 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #274 Unknown Self-isolating April 12, 2021
Case #275 Close Contact Self-isolating April 12, 2021
Case #276 Close Contact Self-isolating April 12, 2021
Case #277 Close Contact Self-isolating April 12, 2021
Case #278 Close Contact Self-isolating April 13, 2021
Case #279 International Travel Self-isolating April 13, 2021
