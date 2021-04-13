Rosaries for Easter!

In preparation for their participation in the living rosary activity organized by the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon, grade 6 students from École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) made their own rosary. Once completed, the rosaries were blessed by Father Michael of St. Monica parish. It was a great activity to prepare for Holy Week and Easter celebration.
