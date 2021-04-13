Leadership and mentorship experts featured at annual Mining Health and Safety Conference

On April 14, 2021, Workplace Safety North (WSN) expects to host up to 500 online attendees at its annual Mining Health and Safety Conference.

The online event next Wednesday runs from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm ET, and is being offered for free this year to all workers and employers interested in the topics of leadership, mentorship, and mental health.

“Although it’s our annual mining event, the keynote speakers will be talking about subjects of interest to all industries, and that is: leadership and mentorship,” says Paul Andre, President and Chief Executive Officer at Workplace Safety North. “We also have a special guest, Monte McNaughton, the Ontario Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, who will be making an announcement at the beginning of the conference.

“During the pandemic, the leadership provided by employers and supervisors has been absolutely crucial, and we’re expecting excellent guidance from leadership expert, Drew Dudley, featured on TED Talks. He will talk about leadership values and says it will change the way you think about leadership in both your life and your workplace.

“Also, as workers age out into retirement and new workers enter the workforce, it’s important to maintain that knowledge transfer from one generation to the next. So, we have Dave Wilkin, who is originally from Lively, and the founder of TenThousandCoffees.com, speaking about mentorship and how important it is to engage our young workers,” says Andre.

During the trade show and health breaks, attendees are invited to visit exhibitors at the Information Exchange Trade Show and network with colleagues.

Technical breakout sessions will feature topics on mental health, occupational cancer prevention, wastewater testing for early outbreak detection, mask use to prevent workplace infection, as well as mining health and safety research and innovations, including mine design, and drone and battery technology.

“We’d also like to thank our many sponsors, including keynote sponsor Hard-Line; platinum sponsor TopVu, Redpath, Glencore’s Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations, and Vale; gold sponsors Electrical Safety Authority, Provix, Accutron, Draeger; and silver sponsors Board of Canadian Registered Safety Professionals, Alex MacIntyre and Associates, Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, and media sponsor Canadian Mining magazine, ” says Andre. “As a non-profit, WSN really appreciates the industry support.”

An industry panel, ‘Moving Mining Forward,’ featuring Tim Bremner, Senior Vice President of Foraco International, Peter Xavier, Vice President of Glencore’s Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations, and Ted Hanley, WSN Vice President of Ontario Mine Rescue, wraps up the conference with an informal discussion among industry leaders about the future of mining.

Space is limited to 500 attendees and registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, visit https://www.workplacesafetynorth.ca/subsite/2021-virtual-mining-health-and-safety-conference