Appeal begins in Robinson-Huron Treaty Annuities Case

Today, Tuesday April 13, 2021, the Ontario Court of Appeal will begin hearing Ontario’s appeal of the Stage One decision regarding the Robinson-Huron Treaty Annuities Case. Canada is not appealing the Stage One decision. The 21 First Nations of the Robinson-Huron Treaty are committed to continuing to hold Ontario accountable to their Treaty responsibilities through this appeal.

Decisions in both Stage One and Two of the trial were ruled in favour of the First Nations, asserting that both Canada and Ontario have a mandatory obligation to review the annuity amount and a responsibility in upholding the Treaty. The Robinson Huron Treaty Chiefs are asking Ontario to stop their appeals of the Restoule Stage One and Two decisions and adhere to the augmentation clause of the Treaty.

Appeal details

Beginning Tuesday, April 13, the Court of Appeal will be live streaming the proceedings over Zoom, however, please be reminded that it is strictly prohibited to record the proceedings.

