Algoma District School Board (ADSB) has been advised by Algoma Public Health (APH) that two individuals associated with Tarentorus Public School have tested positive for COVID-19.

At this time, APH has conducted a careful investigation and has identified and notified anyone considered a close contact. Examples of close contacts include household members, students in the same classroom, people who have been in direct physical contact or belong to the same classroom/cohort, and people who have spent more than 15 minutes together within 2 metres or 6 feet of each other, such as while sharing a meal. Brief interactions, like walking past someone in a hallway are not generally considered close contact situations.

APH has notified all low risk and high risk contacts via letter to provide further guidance and direction. Please be reassured that if you do not receive a low risk and/or high risk contact letter, your child is not considered a close contact of the person who tested positive for COVID-19, in which case APH does not recommend having your child tested unless they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The following are critical actions for everyone:

Anyone who is ill, even with mild symptoms, must stay home and self-isolate away from others.

Stay home as much as possible, and avoid gathering, visiting or having close contact with people you don’t live with.

As of April 8, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. the Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other health experts, is immediately declaring a third provincial emergency under s 7.0.1 (1) of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMPCA). These measures are being taken in response to the rapid increase in COVID-19 transmission, the threat on the province’s hospital system capacity, and the increasing risks posed to the public by COVID-19 variants.

The government is issuing a province-wide Stay-at-Home order requiring everyone to remain at home except for essential purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services (including getting vaccinated), for outdoor exercise, or for work that cannot be done remotely.

All returning international travellers must stay home for 14 days.

As of October 2, 2020, the mandatory masking policy was extended to all of Ontario for all indoor settings across the province, such as businesses, facilities and workplaces.

As always, APH will work with us to review and confirm important practices to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, especially upon the return to classes following the Spring Break on Monday, April 16th, including:

Screening children and staff

Staying home when sick

Cohorting (grouping and separation of) students and staff

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces

Using personal protective equipment when appropriate (e.g., masking, eye protection)

Ensuring proper hand hygiene

Posting signage of appropriate public health measures (e.g., hand hygiene, coughing and sneezing etiquette)

Maintaining physical distancing

Case investigation and contact tracing when there is an individual who has tested positive including identifying students and staff that may have been in greater contact with individuals who have tested positive

Requiring that a person who has tested positive, and identified close contacts, not attend school for a prescribed period of time

For more information: Please visit the APH website for information on COVID-19. For further information about ADSB’s Covid-19 protocols please visit www.adsb.on.ca.