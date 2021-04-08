St. Mary’s College Pivots to Virtual Learning

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board is switching to virtual learning for all grades at St. Mary’s College on Thursday, April 8, 2021 and Friday, April 9, 2021.

In relation to the confirmed COVID-19 case of a member of the St. Mary’s College school community this past weekend, two classes were asked to isolate. Today, Algoma Public Health (APH) recommended to the board that the entire Grade 9 cohort be included in the isolation protocol.

This protocol requires that all members of the cohort remain at home except for essential reasons and isolate until April 15, 2021 at midnight. Members of this cohort who demonstrate symptoms should seek testing as soon as possible; they and all of their household members must stay home. All parents whose children are in the Grade 9 cohort have been contacted via email and provided with additional instructions.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board has decided to implement virtual learning for students in all grades at St. Mary’s College for the remainder of the week, as everyone heads towards next week’s spring break.

Arrangements are being made to provide students with the technology they require to learn from home.

The board encourages everyone to be mindful of the current restrictions in place province-wide, adhere to public health guidance, and keep themselves and others safe and healthy.