Morning News – April 7th

Weather:

Cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle this morning. A few showers beginning near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Showers. Wind east 20 km/h. Low plus 5.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested Confirmed

cases

Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases

Deceased 117,591 248 22

1 226 4 Updated: April 6, 2021 5:15 p.m.

Total doses administered: 24,421

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 21,103 21.81% 18.44% People fully immunized with first and second dose 1,659 1.71% 1.45% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 22,762 23.53% 19.89%

Last Updated: 3:30 PM, April 4, 2021

Northeast Forest Fire Situation Update

There were no active fires in the Northeast Region by the afternoon of April 6. The fire hazard is low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region, with the exception of areas near Muskoka and east of Bancroft, which are showing a high hazard today.

News Tidbits:

Ms. Josée Ruddy as Director of Human Resources at Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon. Ms. Ruddy brings her educational training in administrative management and relevant experience in the field of human resources to the position, which she will take up on April 12, 2021.

The Ontario government is moving into Phase Two of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, with a focus on reaching individuals in “hot spot” communities where COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted certain neighbourhoods. In addition, this phase will prioritize individuals with the highest-risk health conditions in April 2021. With a steady supply of the COVID-19 vaccine expected from the federal government, over nine million Ontarians will be offered their first vaccination between April and end of June 2021.

The Ontario government is investing $12.5 million over three years to strengthen the mental health services available to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and their families. The funding will support the hiring of 20 additional mental-health support staff and enhance the OPP’s Healthy Workplace initiative to address issues of mental health and occupational stress injuries.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 2 p.m.

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will be joined by Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes; François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry; and Anita Anand, Canada’s Minister of Public Services and Procurement; to make a virtual announcement at 2 p.m.