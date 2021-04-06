APH – 1 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#248)

Algoma Public Health has reported one (1) new case of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area. The individual was tested April 5th, 2021, is of unknown exposure category, and is self-isolating at this time. APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

In other COVID-19 news in Sault Ste. Marie:

Earlier today, APH advised parents at Korah Collegiate & Vocational School that an individual associated with the school has tested positive for COVID-19. The notice also stated that “Due to shared busing, a small number of students from Superior Heights and White Pines who travelled on Bus #4 on March 31 and/or April 1 have also been contacted and are following protocol for isolating.”

An unknown number of Sault Transit employees are also self-isolating after one tested positive. Algoma Public Health considers the exposure to have been low-risk.