Morning News – April 5th

Weather:

Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Periods of rain beginning overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low plus 5.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested Confirmed

cases

Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases

Deceased 115,362 241 20

0 221 4 Updated: April 4, 2021 7:00 p.m.

Total doses administered: 24,421

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 21,103 21.81% 18.44% People fully immunized with first and second dose 1,659 1.71% 1.45% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 22,762 23.53% 19.89%

News Tidbits:

Niijaansinaanik Child and Family Services has been designated as the province’s 13th Indigenous children’s aid society. The official designation will enable Niijaansinaanik Child and Family Services (NCFS) to provide culturally-based services and supports to more Indigenous children and families in the Districts of Nipissing and Parry Sound, and the City of Greater Sudbury.

Licensing fees have been waived for bear hunting and baitfish harvesters and dealers. Additionally, Land Use Fees for Commercial Outpost Camps, Bear Management Area fees and Baitfish Harvest Area fees have been waived.

A working group of conservation experts to identify opportunities to protect and conserve more natural areas in order to enhance the province’s natural diversity and provide more recreational opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors has been created.

Members include:

Peter Kendall (Chair), Executive Director, Schad Foundation

Andre Vallillee, Environment Program Director, Metcalf Foundation

Chris McDonell, Chief Forester, Rayonier Advanced Materials

David Flood, Chair, General Manager, Wahkohtowin Development GP Inc.

Geoff Burt, CEO, Consecon Foundation

George Ross, former Deputy Minister of Northern Development and Mines, and Research and Innovation and Consumer Services

John Beaucage, Principal, Counsel Public Affairs and former Chief of Wasauksing First Nation

John Snobelen, former Minister of Natural Resources

Lorne Johnson, Vice-President, Ivey Foundation

Lynette Mader, Manager of Provincial Operations, Ducks Unlimited

Mike Hendren, Vice-President (Ontario Region), Nature Conservancy of Canada

Paul Genest, Senior Vice-President, Power Corporation

The working group will explore a number of areas, such as identifying opportunities and addressing barriers to increasing protected and conserved natural areas, and how public-private partnerships could be used to further advance conservation efforts. The working group will deliver a report with recommendations to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

Did you know? Some scenes from Die Hard 2 were filmed at Kincheloe Air Force Base – SooToday has a article about the base.