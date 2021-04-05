14 cases & 3 deaths – Marathon Council votes to ask for Enough Vaccine to complete 1st shot for 2,200

Marathon Municipal Council held a special meeting today and voted unanimously to ask that their community, immediately receive enough vaccine to give first doses to its remaining 2,200 eligible adults; then four weeks later enough to complete the mass immunization of the community.

At the time of this report, there are 14 active COVID-19 cases in Marathon (population of 3,273 in 2016), and three deaths in the chronic care wing (one today).

Mayor Rick Dumas states that the community is receiving only 150 vaccine doses a week with members of the health care team having to drive and get them from Thundery Bay.

This afternoon the Marathon Family Health Team reported that a total of 556 first doses and 59 second doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines have been administered in the community over the last month.

The resolution was written with the Marathon Family Health Team and the North Superior Health Care Group, and will be sent to the Ontario government, Thunder Bay District Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janet DeMille, the federal government, and area municipal leaders.

Dumas said conversations have already been held with Dr. DeMille about allocating more vaccines to Marathon, but so far there’s been no action.