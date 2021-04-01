THE CORPORATION OF THE MUNCIPALITY OF WAWA
OPEN-AIR BURNING PERMITS REQUIRED
Just a reminder to all residents within the Municipality of Wawa that all open-air burning conducted between April 1st – October 31st requires a permit.
Permits may be obtained at the Municipal Offices located at 40 Broadway Avenue, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm or they may be downloaded from the Municipal website at www.wawa.cc.
All fees must be accompanied by the application.
An on-site inspection is required before a permit will be issued.
For more information, please contact the Wawa Fire Department at 705-856-2244 x 228.
Open Air burning includes the following:
|Type of Burn
|Fee
|Incinerator
|$32
|Brush Piles
|$32
|Grass/Leaves
|$10.75
|Recreational Use (season), includes campfire, chiminea, fire pit, fire bowl, cut-off barrel, etc.
|$21.25
