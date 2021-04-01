THE CORPORATION OF THE MUNCIPALITY OF WAWA

OPEN-AIR BURNING PERMITS REQUIRED

Just a reminder to all residents within the Municipality of Wawa that all open-air burning conducted between April 1st – October 31st requires a permit.

Permits may be obtained at the Municipal Offices located at 40 Broadway Avenue, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm or they may be downloaded from the Municipal website at www.wawa.cc.

All fees must be accompanied by the application.

An on-site inspection is required before a permit will be issued.

For more information, please contact the Wawa Fire Department at 705-856-2244 x 228.

Open Air burning includes the following: