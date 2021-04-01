Cross of Lights – Lights in Memoriam

Every year at Easter time, the Star that has been at the front of the United Church since Advent, is replaced with a cross. This cross is lit with many bright bulbs. Church and community members are welcome to purchase a bulb in memory of someone. This list is usually published weekly in our church bulletin. Thanks to Wawa-news for allowing us to share it in their paper since currently there is no church service or bulletin.

Leo & Gabrielle Asselin Robert & Ivy Campbell Cathy Clifford Brandon Dereski Kathryn Dereski Stan Dereski Tavis Dereski Taija Gallo Alden Hinchcliffe Hector & Jessie Hinchcliffe Lillian Hossler Florence & Jack James John Airth James Patricia Kien Gus & Anna Klockars Margaret Magi Bruce McMeekin Madeleine Morrison Lahay Neil & Hilda Morrison Fraser Reid Wayne Reid F.X. & Ada Sabourin Gordon & Betty Sabourin Noble & Irene Spencer Nicole Spencer Reg Spencer Einar Sten Beryl & Bill Stockwell Marinus & Dorothy Stuivenberg Earle & Edna Terris Barbara & Ron Tigwell Percy Wardrop John Wardrop William Wardrop Bert & Agnes Young Bert & June Young Ethel Young Gary Young John Young Sherwood Young Eva Zwicker