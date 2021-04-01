Cross of Lights – Lights in Memoriam

Every year at Easter time, the Star that has been at the front of the United Church since Advent, is replaced with a cross. This cross is lit with many bright bulbs. Church and community members are welcome to purchase a bulb in memory of someone. This list is usually published weekly in our church bulletin. Thanks to Wawa-news for allowing us to share it in their paper since currently there is no church service or bulletin.
|Leo & Gabrielle Asselin
|Robert & Ivy Campbell
|Cathy Clifford
|Brandon Dereski
|Kathryn Dereski
|Stan Dereski
|Tavis Dereski
|Taija Gallo
|Alden Hinchcliffe
|Hector & Jessie Hinchcliffe
|Lillian Hossler
|Florence & Jack James
|John Airth James
|Patricia Kien
|Gus & Anna Klockars
|Margaret Magi
|Bruce McMeekin
|Madeleine Morrison Lahay
|Neil & Hilda Morrison
|Fraser Reid
|Wayne Reid
|F.X. & Ada Sabourin
|Gordon & Betty Sabourin
|Noble & Irene Spencer
|Nicole Spencer
|Reg Spencer
|Einar Sten
|Beryl & Bill Stockwell
|Marinus & Dorothy Stuivenberg
|Earle & Edna Terris
|Barbara & Ron Tigwell
|Percy Wardrop
|John Wardrop
|William Wardrop
|Bert & Agnes Young
|Bert & June Young
|Ethel Young
|Gary Young
|John Young
|Sherwood Young
|Eva Zwicker
