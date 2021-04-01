Breaking News

Cross of Lights – Lights in Memoriam

Every year at Easter time, the Star that has been at the front of the United Church since Advent, is replaced with a cross.  This cross is lit with many bright bulbs.  Church and community members are welcome to purchase a bulb in memory of someone.  This list is usually published weekly in our church bulletin.  Thanks to Wawa-news for allowing us to share it in their paper since currently there is no church service or bulletin.

 

Leo & Gabrielle Asselin Robert & Ivy Campbell Cathy Clifford
Brandon Dereski Kathryn Dereski Stan Dereski
Tavis Dereski Taija Gallo Alden Hinchcliffe
Hector & Jessie Hinchcliffe Lillian Hossler Florence & Jack James
John Airth James Patricia Kien Gus & Anna Klockars
Margaret Magi Bruce McMeekin Madeleine Morrison Lahay
Neil & Hilda Morrison Fraser Reid Wayne Reid
F.X. & Ada Sabourin Gordon & Betty Sabourin Noble & Irene Spencer
Nicole Spencer Reg Spencer Einar Sten
Beryl & Bill Stockwell Marinus & Dorothy Stuivenberg Earle & Edna Terris
Barbara & Ron Tigwell Percy Wardrop John Wardrop
William Wardrop Bert & Agnes Young Bert & June Young
Ethel Young Gary Young John Young
Sherwood Young Eva Zwicker  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*