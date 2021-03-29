Middlesex-London Public Health Region Moving to Red-Control Level of COVID-19 Response Framework

In consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the Ontario government is moving Middlesex-London Health Unit to the Red-Control level in the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework. The decision was made at the request of the local medical officer of health due to concerning trends in public health indicators in the region.

“As a result of worsening trends of key health indicators, our government is taking immediate action to put stronger public health measures in place in the Middlesex-London public health region,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “As we continue to see the rates of transmission increase throughout the province, we all must continue doing our part and follow public health measures and advice to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect our hospital and health system capacity.”

Based on the latest assessment of data, Middlesex-London Health Unit is being moved from its current level in the Framework to the Red-Control level effective Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. From March 22 to 28, 2021, the region’s case rate increased by 86.9 percent, to 64.4 cases per 100,000 people. The public health region is also reporting an increase in cases screened as variants of concern.

“Based on the current situation in the Middlesex-London area, it was decided that stronger public health measures were urgently needed to help ensure the continued health and safety of people in the region,” said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “As we continue to see some alarming trends in health indicators across the province all Ontarians are urged to remain vigilant and follow all public health and workplace safety measures to minimize further transmission.”

The Chief Medical Officer of Health will continue to consult with public health and other experts, review data, and provide advice to the government on protecting the health of Ontarians.

The government continues to make steady progress in executing its vaccine distribution plan. To-date, over two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered provincewide. As more vaccines are delivered from the federal government, more groups will be able to get vaccinated. Learn more about Ontario’s phased rollout plan at: Ontario.ca/covidvaccine.