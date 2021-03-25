Mar 25, 2021 at 00:55
Highway 11 has been reopened.
Mar 24, 2021 at 22:16
Hwy 11 remains closed in both directions between #HWY11/ 17 Junction near Nipigon to Pagwa Road, 100 km East of Longlac due to winter road conditions. Please use caution in the area.
Hwy 11 – Approximately 15 km east of Beardmore the northbound lane is partially blocked due to a disabled vehicle. Traffic control is en route. Please use caution in the area.
Mar 24, 2021 at 20:16
Hwy 11 closed from Hearst to Nipigon due to weather. The highway was closed at 7:46 p.m.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – March 25th - March 25, 2021
- Hwy 11 (Hearst to Nipigon) OPEN - March 25, 2021
- Hwy 17 (Marathon to Terrace Bay) OPEN - March 25, 2021