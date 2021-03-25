CSC Nouvelon schools in District of Sudbury to remain closed until April 1, 2021

The health and safety of students and employees remain CSC Nouvelon’s top priority. On the advice of Public Health Sudbury & Districts, all elementary and secondary schools from the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon located in Sudbury East, Greater Sudbury and Espanola will remain closed until Thursday, April 1, 2021. Day cares located in our schools will however remain open but will not offer before and after-school programs.

To support students in their learning, Kindergarten to Grade 12 students will pursue their learning at home in a virtual format. At the moment, the projected return date is Tuesday, April 6, 2021, after the Easter weekend. The distribution of technological tools will continue according to the needs of families, and always respecting recommendations from Public Health Sudbury and Districts.