A week of winter carnival fun at ÉS Saint-Joseph

It is with much enthusiasm that students of École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) participated from March 15 to 17 in the school’s week of winter carnival activities.

A variety of activities that included bracelet making, an escape room, a yoga class, a hockey game and a game of Euchre had been organized. Saint-Patrick’s Day has also been included in this carnival week by highlighting it with green-focused activities and “leprechaun” games. Students would like to thank teachers Ms. Stephanie McGregor and Ms. Valérie Lévesque for organizing this dynamic and fun week!