It is with much enthusiasm that students of École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) participated from March 15 to 17 in the school’s week of winter carnival activities.
A variety of activities that included bracelet making, an escape room, a yoga class, a hockey game and a game of Euchre had been organized. Saint-Patrick’s Day has also been included in this carnival week by highlighting it with green-focused activities and “leprechaun” games. Students would like to thank teachers Ms. Stephanie McGregor and Ms. Valérie Lévesque for organizing this dynamic and fun week!
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- A humorous evening on the role of parents in 2021 - March 25, 2021
- À Saint-Joseph, c’est tout un carnaval d’hiver - March 25, 2021
- A week of winter carnival fun at ÉS Saint-Joseph - March 25, 2021