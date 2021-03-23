SSM Region Conservation Authority – Lake Superior Flood Watch

Date: March 11, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m.

This statement is in effect until (or updated before) April 15, 2021.

The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority (SSMRCA) is advising that Lake Superior water levels continue to decline but are still well above average and the risk of high-water impacts remains. Lake Superior outflows continue to be set in consideration of high levels upstream and downstream.

Last month, Lake Superior declined 4 cm, while on average (1918 – 2019) it declines 5 cm in February. Water levels of Lake Superior are expected to continue their seasonal declines in March. However, there will continue to be an increased risk of shoreline erosion, lakeshore flooding and coastal damages over the next several weeks and potentially throughout the spring.

Currently, the Lake Superior water level is approximately 183.44 m IGLD85. This level is 19 cm above the average (1918 – 2019), 14 cm below the level seen during the same time period in 2020 and 18 cm below its record-high level of 1986. For additional reference, the SSMRCA shoreline flooding hazard level used for planning and development review is 184.2 m.

SSMRCA advises all shoreline property owners to prepare for potential coastal impacts such as erosion, lakeshore flooding, crawl space and septic system inundation especially during periods of strong winds and high waves.

SSMRCA staff continue to monitor Lake Superior wind conditions and lake levels closely.