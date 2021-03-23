Leslie wins $75,000 in White River

“I play the lottery off and on,” shared Lesley. “I like playing INSTANT games for the entertainment during the pandemic.”

Lesley Donaldson of White River is $75,000 richer after winning withINSTANT BLOCK-O (Game #2197).

Lesley, a retired sawmill worker, says he was at home when he discovered his big win. “I realized I needed one more number to win. When the number came up and I revealed the prize amount, I thought something was wrong!”

The 69-year-old father called his son and wife into the kitchen to double check his big win. “It still hasn’t sunk in, but I am so happy!”

Lesley says he has plans to travel when it’s safe. “This money will fund some travel adventures for us,” he concluded.