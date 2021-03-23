Breaking News

Leslie wins $75,000 in White River

“I play the lottery off and on,” shared Lesley. “I like playing INSTANT games for the entertainment during the pandemic.”

 

Lesley Donaldson of White River is $75,000 richer after winning withINSTANT BLOCK-O (Game #2197).

Lesley, a retired sawmill worker, says he was at home when he discovered his big win. “I realized I needed one more number to win. When the number came up and I revealed the prize amount, I thought something was wrong!”

 

The 69-year-old father called his son and wife into the kitchen to double check his big win. “It still hasn’t sunk in, but I am so happy!”

 

Lesley says he has plans to travel when it’s safe. “This money will fund some travel adventures for us,” he concluded.

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*