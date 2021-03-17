St. Joseph French Immersion – Closed March 18-19

Due to a recurring plumbing issue the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board will be closing St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic Elementary School in Wawa tomorrow (Thursday, March 18) and Friday, March 19th.

The issue is a recurrence of the main sewer pipe leading from the facility being plugged with ice. This facility is shared with Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvelon, This issue affects the main washrooms in the school.

The school has provided paper packages of assignments to each student today for home learning on Thursday.

Friday is a scheduled Professional Activity Day.