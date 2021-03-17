Humber College Launches Its First Independent Nursing Degree

Humber College has launched its independent nursing degree, one of the first in the Ontario college sector.

Premier Doug Ford and Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, along with Minister Kinga Surma and MPPs Christine Hogarth and Natalia Kusendova, visited Humber’s North Campus today to tour the College’s simulated patient care suites and make the announcement of Humber’s nursing degree.

Humber is a leader in degree education in the Ontario college sector. One quarter of all students enrolled in a degree program at an Ontario college study at Humber.

“We have a long history of delivering high-quality nursing education and look forward to continuing that tradition by offering one of the first standalone nursing degrees at an Ontario college,” said Chris Whitaker, president and CEO, Humber College. “This degree will prepare students for healthcare careers through our signature polytechnic mix of career-focused theory and hands-on learning.”

With the new degree, Humber will continue to educate a diverse student population, helping to create a healthcare workforce that mirrors the diversity of Ontario’s population.

“I’m thrilled that Humber College is launching a new program that will give students who are thinking about pursuing a rewarding degree in nursing more access to world-class education right here in Ontario,” said Premier Ford. “This is a milestone for the Ontario post-secondary sector and a great step forward for healthcare in the province, where qualified professionals are needed more than ever.”

Humber will begin teaching the first cohort of Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree students in September 2021.