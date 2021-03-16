Morning News – March 16th

Weather:

Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 15 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 16 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 106,226 213 15 (3) 2 198 4 Updated: March 15, 2021, 9:15 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total Doses Administered # of people who have received their first dose # of people fully vaccinated 8,784 7,724 (8%) 1,060 (1%) Last Updated: 11:15 AM, March 15, 2021 *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma

News Tidbits:

The Ontario government is investing $1.2 million over the next five years to create a new community-based program so more young victims and survivors of human trafficking in Sault Ste. Marie have access to the supports they need. The new program delivered by Algoma Family Services is funded through the province’s Anti-Human Trafficking Community Supports Fund to increase services. It will provide group and individual counselling for at-risk children and youth aged 11 to 17, supports for vulnerable populations such as racialized individuals and newcomers, as well as intensive services for victims and families.

Rogers Communications has signed a deal to buy Shaw Communications in a transaction valued at $26 billion. Rogers will also be absorbing Freedom Mobile as part of this transaction. Canada has four major telecom companies, this will need the approval of the innovation, science and economic development ministry, the Canadian Radio-television Telecommunications Commission and the Canadian Competition Bureau.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will make an announcement on supports for non-profit organizations at 9:15 a.m.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Francophone Affairs and Minister of Transportation, to make a virtual announcement about funding to support training and skills development for Francophone newcomers at 10:15 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.