APH – 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#209 – #213) & outbreak declared at Central Algoma Secondary School

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 5 new cases of COVID-19. Four are from Central and East Algoma and one is from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

Outbreak declared at Central Algoma Secondary School

Algoma Public Health has also declared an outbreak at Central Algoma Secondary School (Algoma District School Board).

In accordance with provincial guidance, an outbreak in a school setting is declared when two or more laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other, and at least one case could have acquired their infection in the school.

At this time, grades 9-12 have switched over to virtual learning as of Monday March 15 but the school’s elementary levels (JK-6) and the intermediate levels (7-8) are permitted to remain open for in-person learning.

All high risk close contacts have been identified by APH and instructions have been provided regarding COVID-19 testing and self-isolation requirements. Working with the school, APH will continue to monitor the situation and outbreak measures may be scaled up or down in response to the risk of transmission in the school and the assessment of outbreak measures that have been implemented. Please continue to look for updates on your school board website.

Details of the confirmed cases: