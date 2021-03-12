Three Public Health Regions Changing Status

On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the Ontario government is moving three public health regions to new levels in the revised and strengthened Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework, including moving Lambton Public Health into Grey-Lockdown. Decisions were made in consultation with the local medical officers of health and are based on the trends in public health indicators and local context and conditions.

“The latest modeling suggests we are at a critical stage in our fight against this devastating virus, and that the actions we take now will help ensure people stay safe,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “As we near completion of Phase One and prepare to rollout Phase Two of our vaccine distribution plan next month, we urge everyone to continue following all public health measures and advice to help prevent further transmission and protect our health system capacity.”

Based on the latest data, the following three public health regions will be moving from their current level in the Framework to the following levels effective Monday, March 15, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.:

Grey-Lockdown – Lambton Public Health

Red-Control – Northwestern Health Unit

Yellow-Protect – Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

In addition, effective today at 12:01 a.m., the government, on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, activated an “emergency brake” in the Public Health Sudbury and Districts region, moving it to the Grey-Lockdown level. The decision was made due to the concerning trends in public health indicators and in consultation with the local medical officer of health.

Please visit Ontario.ca/covidresponse for the full list of public health region classifications.

On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the province is also adjusting capacity limits for weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies held in regions currently in the Grey-Lockdown level of the Framework. Effective Monday, March 15, 2021 at 12:01 a.m., weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies will be permitted to allow for up to 15 percent total occupancy indoors, or up to 50 people outdoors.

“While the data shows that Ontario’s vaccine rollout is helping to save lives, the next few months are critical,” said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “We all must remain vigilant and continue following public health advice and measures to prevent transmission, as variants of concern are continuing to become more prevalent throughout the province and threaten to undo all of the positive gains we have all worked so hard to achieve.”

The Chief Medical Officer of Health will continue to consult with public health and other experts, review data, and provide advice to the government on the appropriate and effective measures that are needed to protect the health of Ontarians.