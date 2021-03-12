COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in North Algoma

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Who can get immunized at one of the North Algoma COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinics?

North Algoma is in phase 1 of Ontario’s vaccine distribution plan. We are now immunizing adults 80 years of age and over, highest-priority healthcare workers and Indigenous adults 55 years of age and over. As new groups are added to the vaccination plan we will inform the public.

When will the COVID-19 community vaccine clinics for North Algoma start?

Early clinics are being planned in the communities of Dubreuilville, Wawa and White River. They will be held at the following locations which allow for easy access and have the required space to maintain public safety measures:

Dubreuilville

Eddy K. Lefrançois Recreation Centre

March 19th, 2021 11:00 am – 4:30 pm

Wawa

Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre

March 16, 2021, 1:30 pm – 5:00pm

March 17, 2021, 9:30 am – 1:00pm

White River

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 169

March 18, 2021, 11:00 am – 3:30pm

Please check Algoma Public Health’s website for updates on future clinic dates and times

How can I book my appointment?

In North Algoma, three groups will be your point of contact to obtain an appointment for the COVID-19 Vaccine if you are eligible. Please call Monday to Friday 8:30am to 4:30pm:

Dubreuilville – Dubreuilville Medical Centre – 705-884-2884

Wawa – Central appointment line – 705-914-0464

White River – Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic – 807-822-2320

Are walk-in appointments available?

No. The clinics are by appointment only.

How do I prepare for my appointment?

Please bring your health card to your appointment, wear a t-shirt under your jacket, and always wear your mask.

Who will be administering vaccines?

The clinics are a collaborative initiative between many local organizations. Vaccines will be administered by physicians, nurses and paramedics.

Which vaccine will be administered?

At this time, we are administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine at the March clinics but this may change in the future.

What precautions are available in case of reaction or additional medical requirements?

Serious side effects after receiving the vaccine are rare. However, the vaccine clinics have designated first aid stations that are equipped to support any additional medical needs.

Will I be receiving proof of vaccination?

Yes. You will have the option of receiving a hard copy and/ or emailed copy of proof of vaccination when you check out from the clinic.

How can I learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine?

For information on vaccines, please visit Algoma Public Health’s Vaccine Webpage or Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccine Webpage.

North Algoma COVID-19 vaccine clinic partners

Algoma Public Health

Lady Dunn Health Centre

Dilico Anishinabek Family Care

Dubreuilville Medical Centre

Maamwasying North Shore Community Health Services

Michipicoten First Nation

Missanabie Cree Health Services

Municipality of Wawa

Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic

Paramedicine Services Algoma District

The Corporation of the Township of Dubreuilville

The Corporation of the Township of White River

Wawa Family Health Team