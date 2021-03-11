Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River) OPEN

Pin shows approximate location of the incident.

The transport has been removed, and the highway is open

Mar 11, 2021 at 06:50

The collision is about 1/2 km south of the first Catfish Creek Bridge (Silver Birch Cottages).

Mar 11, 2021 at 06:42

The westbound lane is blocked at the first Catfish Creek Bridge (Silver Birch Cottages) due to a tractor trailer that is jackknifed, on its side blocking the lane and ditch.

 

