Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River) OPEN

The transport has been removed, and the highway is open
Mar 11, 2021 at 06:50
The collision is about 1/2 km south of the first Catfish Creek Bridge (Silver Birch Cottages).
Mar 11, 2021 at 06:42
The westbound lane is blocked at the first Catfish Creek Bridge (Silver Birch Cottages) due to a tractor trailer that is jackknifed, on its side blocking the lane and ditch.
