Freezing Rain Warning (Wawa- Pukaskwa Park, Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Freezing rain continues this morning.

What:

Freezing rain. Ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm is expected in the hardest hit areas.

Where:

A corridor stretching from the north shore of Lake Superior to the Quebec border. This includes the following highways:

Highway 101

Highway 11

Highway 17

When:

Continuing this morning and possibly early this afternoon.

Discussion:

Freezing rain is occurring along a corridor from the northern shore of Lake Superior northeast to the Quebec border. Ice pellets are also being reported. Total ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm is expected in the hardest hit areas, with isolated utility outages and poor road conditions likely.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Utility outages may occur.