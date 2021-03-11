Become a member of the Wawa EDC

The EDC of Wawa will be accepting applications from any resident over the age of 18 who wants to become a member of the Corporation. As a member, you attend the EOC Annual General Meeting on April 22, 2021, and vote for the next term of Directors.

Four Director positions will be filled at the Annual Meeting and persons interested in serving for a two-year term can cail the EDC to learn more.

Applications must be received by March 19 to be eligible to vote or run for a Director at the Annual Meeting.

Apply on-line at www.edcwawa.ca. call 856-44 19 or email

[email protected]

Visit the EOC al96 Broadway Ave. to learn more.