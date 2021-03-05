Mask-wa Transportation Association Inc. receives funding to hire marketing firm

The Mask-wa Transportation Association Inc. (MTA Inc.) Board is pleased to announce we have received funding from Community Foundations of Canada through the Investment Readiness Program.

This funding of $50,120 will enable the MTA Inc. Board to hire a local marketing firm, Jeronamo Solutions, to develop, distribute and analyze a market survey to assess who is interested in travelling on the proposed Bear Train between Sault Ste. Marie and Hearst. The survey will ask questions regarding the train service, the schedule and ticket prices. A marketing plan will be written to help determine present and future markets.

This valuable information will be added to the Mask-wa Oo-ta-ban (Bear Train) Business Plan to provide up-to-date data about the market to future funders.