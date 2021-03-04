Morning News – March 4th

Weather:

Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

The weather radar at Montreal River is clear, showing no snow.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 99,973 199 5 1 194 4 Updated: March 3, 2021, 1:25 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total Doses Administered # of people who have received their first dose # of people fully vaccinated 2,291 1,834 (1.9%) 457 (0.5%) *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma

News Tidbits:

Due to the shortened ice time, the WFSC club is not able to host a second session of CANSKATE this season. Organizers stated, “Due to these uncertain times, it is incredibly difficult to plan a session. We hope to see all of our CanSkaters back next fall!”

The Ontario government has hired over 100 new occupational health and safety inspectors to support business inspection campaigns, and help ensure employees, businesses and the public are protected. The new inspectors have begun a condensed training program, and will begin making field visits, with a mentor, within five weeks of their start date. They are scheduled to be fully trained and deployed by July 1, 2021.

Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board, and Graydon Smith, Association of Municipalities of Ontario President and Mayor of Bracebridge, to make an announcement at 8:45 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will join Canada’s Premiers in a news conference hosted by Premier Francois Legault today at 1 p.m.

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, will make a virtual announcement at 2 p.m.

Did you know? 103 years ago today, the first cases were reported in became the 1918 flu pandemic. Beginning at Fort Riley in March, there were similar outbreaks in army camps and prisons throughout the US. With the American soldiers heading to aid on the battlefields of France – the disease traveled with them. It is said that 84,000 soldiers went across the Atlantic in March, and then another 118,000 in April. By summer’s end, cases were reported in Russia, North Africa and India; China, Japan, the Philippines and New Zealand. There were three waves, the first in spring, the second in the fall, and the third began in Australia in January 1919 which then circled back to the US and Europe. By the end (two years later) an estimated 20 million to 50 million people worldwide had died.