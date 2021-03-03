Happenings at First United Church – 3rd Sunday of Lent

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 07 March 2021- Lent 3
Exodus 20:1-17 The ten commandments
Psalm 19 The heavens declare the glory of God.
1 Corinthians 1: 18-25 God’s foolishness is wiser than human wisdom.
John 2: 13-22 Jesus clears the temple.
To Ponder: When have you been stirred up enough to interfere in a conversation or situation? How did it work?
Gathering – Lent-Easter 2021 – page 13 Used With Permission
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison and Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.
