Morning News – February 27th

Weather:

Snow ending late this afternoon then cloudy. Risk of snow squalls this morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 10 this evening.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 97,443 196 4 2 192 3 Updated: February 26, 2021, 1:30 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Gas prices continue to rise. Wawa is showing prices of 1.339/L. The cheapest gas in Ontario is at Terry’s Gas & Variety in Curve Lake at 97.9cents/L and the most expensive is in Chapleau at 1.485/L.

The Ontario government is investing $23.5 million over the next five years to help the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest, improve the quality of life for seniors with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The funding will support innovative research and programs to help seniors with brain health related issues live at home longer and reduce the cost of care delivery.