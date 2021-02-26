The LDHC Foundation Thanks Nick and Lia Veldt

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, Lia Veldt celebrated her 93rd birthday and Nick and Lia Veldt celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Since birthday and wedding anniversary celebrations are not possible during the current COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. & Mrs. Veldt have decided to make a donation of $1,000 to the LDHC Foundation as a way to mark these special occasions.

What an exceptional way to mark these occasions by supporting the enhancement of health care services at the local hospital. Thank you Nick and Lia for being such strong supporters of the LDHC Foundation!

For more details and/or information about the LDHC Foundation or how to donate, please contact the Foundation office at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email at [email protected]

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.