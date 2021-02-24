Speakers announced for Ontario mining health and safety conference

On April 14, 2021, Workplace Safety North (WSN) expects to host 500 online attendees at its annual Mining Health and Safety Conference.

The event brings together Ontario’s mining industry to share knowledge and innovations regarding safety programs and hazards specific to mining.

Usually the three-day in-person Sudbury event is sold out, but this year the conference is being offered as a one-day online conference free of charge to industry.

“Our world has changed, but mining is considered essential and the industry continues to adapt rapidly,” says Paul Andre, WSN President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we all navigate the future of work, health and safety is more important than ever, and Workplace Safety North is especially pleased to be able to offer this event free of charge.

“Due to the online venue, we’re definitely expecting a larger audience this year. In the past, we’ve live-streamed the conference and had folks attending from around the globe. So now we’re all online this year and happy to welcome miners to this one-day conference, which is themed ‘Unearthing the Way Forward.’

“Mining is a vital and technically demanding industry,” says Andre. “WSN has 20 mining health and safety specialists and mine rescue officers who provide specialized services and training across Ontario, including expertise in mine ventilation, ground control, electrical-mechanical safety, as well as rescue and recovery operations. WSN also helps mining companies assess health and safety risks to meet legislative requirements.”

Keynote speaker Drew Dudley is a leadership expert featured on TED Talks, and an internationally acclaimed speaker and Wall Street Journal bestselling author. Lunchtime keynote speaker Dave Wilkin is social entrepreneur and founder of TenThousandCoffees.com, the world’s largest peer-to-peer mentoring service. Additional technical presentations are being finalized and focus on conference knowledge themes.

“We’d also like to thank industry sponsors, including keynote sponsor Hard-Line, platinum sponsors TopVu and Redpath, and gold sponsor Electrical Safety Authority,” says Andre. “As a non-profit, WSN appreciates the mining industry support.”

Four knowledge themes for the conference

‘Prevent’ focuses on high-risk industry hazards to prevent injury and illness in the workplace. ‘Discover’ highlights the latest innovations and programs in mining health and safety. ‘Renew’ features mental health and wellness strategies for a safe and healthy mind and body. ‘Protect’ explores best practices and lessons learned to effectively protect the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-day virtual conference ends with an industry panel and an informal discussion about the future of mining. Space is limited to 500 attendees and registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

About Workplace Safety North: An independent not-for-profit, Workplace Safety North (WSN) is one of four sector-based health and safety associations in Ontario. Headquartered in northern Ontario, WSN provides province-wide Ministry-approved workplace health and safety training and services for the mining and forest products industries.

With health and safety specialists located across the province, WSN and its legacy organizations have been helping make Ontario workplaces safer for more than 100 years. A leading provider of health and safety training and consulting, businesses call upon WSN for expert advice and information. For more information, visit workplacesafetynorth.ca.