Algoma Steel – Continues Drive towards sustainablity and Commissioning of new steel refining facility

On February 22, 2021, Algoma Steel celebrated the first arc at its second ladle metallurgy facility (No.2 LMF). This marks another major milestone in the company’s drive towards sustainability and is a key step in commissioning this new steel refining facility, unlocking 100,000 tons of added capacity to deliver advanced grades of steel.

CEO Michael McQuade remarked on the development, “No.2 LMF is a key component of our sustainability transformation. When combined with upgrades to our Plate Mill, our Direct Strip Production Complex and the continual critical review of every aspect of our cost structure, these initiatives are vital to sustaining our competitive position as an advanced manufacturer in Canada. Canadian steel has the smallest carbon footprint of any steel used in Canadian manufacturing today, and these investments will help ensure a strong, reliable supply of the grades of steel we need to build back our economy.”

The new 2.1 million ton ladle metallurgy furnace augments the existing capacity of No.1 LMF to deliver quality, precision grades, and enhances productivity to meet strong market demand.