2nd Weekend for Ice Fishing is over – Wawa tops Town Points

Ontario’s COVID-safe ice fishing tournament is well underway now. Wawa has 130 anglers with 227 fish caught since the tournament began. Wawa remains #1 provincially in ‘town points’!

Steve Brousseau’s pike is in 3rd place provincially, and Maysen’s walleye has slipped to 5th provincially, Brett Robinson’s lake trout is 5th provincially. Kathleen Johnson remains in 1st provincially for the number of fish caught (150), and both Ben Cartledge and Kathleen Johnson are on the leaderboard for total species, 8 and 7 respectively.

The Wawa standings are charted below.

The Ontario Ice Fishing Challenge will run until to March 7, 2021.