Hughes – Northerners helping each other through pandemic winter

Despite the pandemic and lockdown measures, people across Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing have been doing their best to raise spirits and bring a smile to others, according to MP Carol Hughes.

Hughes told parliament that residents of Northern Ontario have taken to social media to share their talents, stories, and ways they are helping others through the winter during the pandemic.

“That’s how I learned of Thessalon First Nation’s Snow Sculpture Contest, said Hughes. “And where I hear concerts from fantastic musicians like George C. Williamsons and his grandson Cole Hughson or Robbie Shawana all from Manitoulin Island and Smooth Rock Falls’ Johnny Lemieux with Estelle Deschamps.”

Hughes pointed to community-minded projects undertaken by individuals that are helping others get outdoors and enjoy the season.

“In Espanola, Dennis Lendrum and volunteers have been improving the Black Creek Sno-shoe Trail on the Espanola Game and Fish Club’s property for all to enjoy,” said Hughes. “In Wawa, brothers Myles & Spencer Jennings are clearing and maintaining a skating path and small hockey rink on Wawa Lake.”

Hughes also noted contributions from the Kapuskasing Rotary Club that is hosting a photo scavenger hunt on their hiking trails, and students from schools in Blind River and Assiginack who made valentines to share with seniors in their communities.

“It’s clear that Canadians are finding innovative ways to help each other through the pandemic and easy to see that we are truly in this together,” said Hughes.