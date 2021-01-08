Time to go Skating, maybe Hockey?

Although still quite brisk outside, temperatures should warm up this afternoon. If you haven’t taken advantage of going outside and skating on the beautiful path that is being maintained on Wawa Lake. In the past, Wawaites could use the ice rink created by the Municipality, but that is usually delayed until February. This winter, Spencer Jennings has been out clearing a path and small hockey rink on the ice of Wawa Lake. His brother, Myles Jennings has been also helping by using the four-wheeler to plow the rink. The path follows along the beachfront, with a loop in front of the Drill Rig. There is also an area for playing hockey!

What a wonderful thing to do for the community of Wawa to enjoy!