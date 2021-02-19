|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|5
|5
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|2
|4
|5
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|3
|2
|4
|FAHRER, Tom
|3
|2
|5
|McCOY, Joe
|5
|1
|4
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|6
|0
|5
Mixed Curling has restarted with COVID Guidelines in place. The next games will occur February 22nd, 2021. Thank you to the staff at the Community Centre for preparing the Curling Rink for the players.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|MITRIKAS
|LESCHISHIN
|FAHRER
|McCOY
|TERRIS
|BUMSTEAD
Editor’s Note: You can get back into the curling mode by watching the Scotties Tournament of Hearts! Draw 1 is tonight at 8:30 between Northern Ontario and the Northwest Territories, Yukon vs Wild Card 3, Alberta and Nova Scotia, Canada and Wild Card 2.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Men’s Curling Standings – February 18 - February 19, 2021
- Mixed Curling Standings – February 18 - February 19, 2021
- Live Streamed Concerts Resume for the TBSO - February 18, 2021