Postponement of March Break 2021 and Change to April 30 PD Day made by School Boards

On February 11, 2021 Ontario’s Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, issued the following statement regarding March Break: “In support of our collective efforts to keep schools safe, we are postponing March Break until April 12-16, 2021. This decision was made with the best advice of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and public health officials, including consultations with many local Medical Officers of Health.”

March Break had previously been scheduled for March 15 to 19, 2021, dates which had been jointly approved by the four co-terminus Boards in the Algoma and Sudbury Districts including Algoma District School Board, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon, Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario and Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board. All four co-terminus boards, as requested by the Minister, will defer March Break 2021 to the week of April 12, 2021.

The approved 2020-2021 School Year Calendar includes seven Professional Development (PD) dates. One of those PD Days is scheduled for Friday, April 30, 2021. With the Easter holiday scheduled for April 2 to April 5, deferral of March Break to April 12 through 16, and the PD Day landing on April 30, we recognize that there will be eight days that students (whether remote or in-person learners) will not be in class during the month of April.

As such, the four co-terminus boards, with Ministry approval, have confirmed that the April 2021 PD Day will be scheduled instead on Friday, March 19, 2021.