Snow Squall Watch – Wawa to Pukaskwa Park

It will be good to get out of the deep freeze, but that usually means snow. Environment Canada has just issued a watch warning that snow squalls possible later this afternoon and tonight from Wawa to Pukaskwa Park.

The snow squalls between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie has closed Highway 17 for several days now, and that weather is expected to shift northward later this afternoon. Local snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm will be possible later today and tonight, shifting south overnight.

Snow squalls continue to affect Lake Superior between the Soo and Wawa, with snow squalls particularly the area north of Batchawana Bay today and tonight. Local snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm are possible today, and an additional 10 cm tonight. These snow squalls may continue to affect the area into Wednesday.

EC warns, “Travel along Highway 17 is likely to be hazardous. Road closures are possible. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”