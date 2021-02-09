Morning News – February 9th

Weather:

Flurries. Risk of snow squalls late this afternoon. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight – A few flurries ending after midnight then partly cloudy. Risk of snow squalls this evening. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light late this evening. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 35 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Snow squalls continue today and tonight, affecting areas north of Batchawana Bay today and tonight. Local snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible today, and an additional 10 cm tonight. These snow squalls may continue to affect the area into Wednesday.

Hornepayne – School bus service is canceled today for all Boards due to the extreme cold temperatures. All schools are open. All other areas are running as scheduled

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

These figures do not reflect the third positive COVID-19 case at the White River Valard Camp.

“As our friends at the Pic Mobert Nation relayed on February 7th, there have been two positive cases reported at the Valard Camp in White River.”

As of today, February 8th, we can confirm that we have a third employee testing positive and some close contacts identified (total of three positive tests).

These cases, along with their close contacts, have been or as soon as Valard receives approval from Algoma Public Health, will be moved into quarantine outside of the community of White River. All other persons who may have been in contact with these persons were instructed to self-isolate and were tested. ~ Township of White River (the full release is here).

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 89,126 186 30 2 156 2 Updated: February 8, 2021, 6:30 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Searchmont Resort near Sault Ste. Marie will be closed for the rest of the winter because of the lockdown extended to February 16th.

Pointe des Chenes campground in Sault Ste. Marie will not operate this year – and may likely not be operational again due to the City council voted 8-3 in favour of supporting a staff resolution, ultimately deciding not to renew the expired operational contract with the Lions Club, which has run operations at the west-end park for 35 years. The day park and beach will remain open for public use.

This is “Safer Internet Day”! OPP warn “Do not divulge any personal information related to credit cards or banking particulars over the phone, by email, letter, fax, or any other means of communication. Call your credit card company or financial institution on your terms to verify/report any suspicious activity. Never send money or gift cards (Google Play, iTunes, Vanilla, etc.) to anyone you don’t know or trust. If you’re not sure what to do, ask someone you know. And, NEVER divulge your Social Insurance Number (SIN) to someone over the phone or by email.”

The Honourable Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities and the Honourable Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, will make a virtual announcement about mental health supports for postsecondary students at 11 this morning.