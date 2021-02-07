North Algoma COVID Cases recorded at the Valard Camp in White River

Netmizaaggaming Nishnabeg (Pic Mobert First Nation” has informed its residents of the positive cases in North Algoma.

“There have been 2 positive cases reported at the Valard Camp in White River. These cases, along with their 2 close contacts, have been in quarantine since they began to show symptoms. All other persons who may have been in contact with these persons were instructed to self-isolate and were tested. No other positive tests have been reported to date.”

The Pandemic Team asks for their residents to avoid all non-essential travel and social interactions, as has been recommended for many months.

The Pandemic Team continued with the following reminders and recommendations:

Our citizens are reminded that you may not be allowed to enter a health care facility in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (e.g. in Marathon, Thunder Bay) if you have travelled to the Algoma District Health Unit (e.g. White River, Wawa, Sault Ste. Marie) within the last 14 days. The same applies if you try to enter a health care facility in the Algoma Health Unit when travelling for Mobert or anywhere else in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

While we are not requiring self-isolation for travel to the Sault Ste. Marie or Thunder Bay, we would urge any persons who MUST travel there for essential business to self-isolate on return. This is the safest path to ensure that our citizens in Mobert are kept safe.

All persons who travel outside of Northern Ontario for any reason must self-isolate on return to Mobert.

Persons travelling outside of Northern Ontario will still need to contact the Health Centre prior to their travel to develop a plan for return, and self-isolation is required on return.

Please remember – all of Ontario remains under a stay at home order until February 11, 2021. Please continue to avoid any contact with persons outside of your household, and if it is essential, then continue to practice social distancing and the use of masks at all times.

Remember, when you do not follow our precautions, you are not only taking chances for your own health, but the health and lives of our entire community. PLEASE BE HONEST AND DO NOT TAKE ANY CHANCES!

All current gate procedures remain in full effect, and we are continuing to discourage any non-essential travel in and out of the community, and always with precautions.

Please – always answer the questions you are asked by the gate security honestly. We depend on your honesty in order to protect the health of your family and the entire community. WE EACH HAVE A PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY TO PROTECT ONE ANOTHER.

If you know of anyone who has broken the rules, please report them to security or the Health Centre who will follow-up appropriately.

Conditions are changing quickly at times and we will update the community as the situation develops and is better understood.

Stay safe, keep social distancing and use your masks!

Miigwetch.