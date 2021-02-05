Thank you from the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation

The LDHC Foundation is pleased to announce the completion of the Medical Device Reprocessing Department campaign. The MDRD Campaign for a new Washer/Disinfector and a Sterilizer has been completed; $125,000 has been raised to cover the cost of this equipment.

Thanks to your support, the Foundation is able to present the funds to the Lady Dunn Health Centre to complete the purchase of the equipment.

The generous hearts in our surrounding communities continue to prevail, and the Foundation couldn’t be more thankful.

Stay tuned for the Foundation’s upcoming campaign!

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.