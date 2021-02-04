North Shore Health Network (NSHN) temporarily suspends visiting at all sites for all visitors

With the health and safety of patients, residents, clients, visitors, and workers of the North Shore Health Network (NSHN) at top of mind, NSHN is temporarily suspending visiting at all sites – for all types of visitors. Effective immediately and in place until further notice:

Emergency Department (All Sites) / Acute Care Unit (Blind River)::

No visitors (including essential visitors/caregivers) will be allowed except where the patient is requiring end-of-life care. In these circumstances, exceptions may be made for compassionate reasons to allow a maximum of 2 designated visitors.

Only 1 parent will be allowed to accompany a child under the age of 18.

Long-Term Care Unit (Blind River):

No visitors (including essential visitors/caregivers) will be allowed except where the resident is requiring end-of-life care. In these circumstances, exceptions may be made for compassionate reasons to allow a maximum of 2 designated visitors.

Out-Patient Services:

Individuals who require assistance and are attending the hospital for diagnostic appointments are requested to attend alone; however, if attendants are required outpatients are permitted to have 1 person accompany them.

In addition, all visits to the Chiropractor will be suspended until further notice.

Patients should only visit the Emergency Departments if in need of urgent care. If you are feeling unwell or not sure if you should be tested, call Algoma Public Health (1-866-892-0172 ext 5404) or contact an NSHN COVID-19 Assessment Centre:

· 705-356-2265 or 1-888-425-0321

o ext. 2661 (Blind River) or ext. 2662 (Thessalon)

· Or, complete the online form at: www.nshn.care/covid19.

If you need immediate medical attention, call 911 and mention your travel history and symptoms.